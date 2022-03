Mackessy named on Higher Education Hurling Team of the Year

Kerry's Fionán Mackessy has been named on the Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year.

The MTU Kerry student and St Brendan's player is selected at midfield.

Mackessy starred as MTU Kerry won the Ryan Cup, gaining promotion after defeating Ulster University in the final.

2022 Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year

1. Darach Fahy – GMIT, Ardrahan, Galway

2. Podge Delaney - IT Carlow, The Harps, Laois

3. TJ Brennan – UL, Clarinbridge, Galway

4. Jack Fitzpatrick, NUIG, Killimordaly, Galway

5. Cianán Fahy – GMIT, Ardrahan, Galway

6. Bryan O Mara – UL, Holycross/Ballycahill, Tipperary

7. Niall Brassil - IT Carlow, James Stephens, Kilkenny

8. Ciaran Connolly – UL, Loughmore/Casteleiney, Tipperary

9. Fionán Mackessy - MTU Kerry, St Brendan's, Kerry

10. Cian Lynch – NUIG, Patrickswell, Limerick

11. Gearóid O’Connor – UL, Moyne/Templetuohy, Tipperary

12. John Fleming – NUIG, Meelick Eyrecourt, Galway

13. Mikey Kiely - UL, Abbeyside/Ballinacourty, Waterford

14. Mark Rodgers - UL, Scariff, Clare

15. Evan Niland - NUIG, Clarinbridge, Galway