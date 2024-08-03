Lynch into All Ireland Final this evening

All Ireland 1 Wall Master's Singles Semi Final
Dominic Lynch has beaten Ollie Cassidy of Mayo 15-5, 12-15, 11-4.
He plays James Doyle of Armagh in the decider at 5 this evening.
