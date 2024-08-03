Advertisement
Sport

Lynch into All Ireland Final this evening

Aug 3, 2024 13:30 By radiokerrysport
Lynch into All Ireland Final this evening
All Ireland 1 Wall Master's Singles Semi Final

Dominic Lynch has beaten Ollie Cassidy of Mayo 15-5, 12-15, 11-4.

He plays James Doyle of Armagh in the decider at 5 this evening.

