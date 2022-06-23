Lynch Back Training For All Ireland Champions

Hurler of the year Cian Lynch is back training with Limerick ahead of Sunday week's All Ireland senior semi final against Galway at Croke Park.

The Patrickswell clubman sustained a hamstring injury against Waterford back in April.

The Irish Examiner are reporting that Kieran Kingston has been offered a new one year deal to remain in charge of the Cork senior hurlers.

The Rebels narrowly lost their quarter final to Galway.

Meanwhile, long time Clare GAA Secretary Pat Fitzgerald will step down from his role after next month's All Ireland senior hurling final.

The Sixmilebridge native has been in his position for 32 years.