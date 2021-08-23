Lukaku on target in Chelsea return

Romelu Lukaku was on target for Chelsea in their 2-nil win away to Arsenal in the Premier League.

Reece James got the second goal for Chelsea, who made it 2 wins from 2.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says there's much more to come from Lukaku

Tottenham also have six points thanks to a 1-nil away to Wolves - Dele Alli scored a first half penalty, while Harry Kane came off the bench in the second half for his first appearance of the season.

Manchester United were held to a 1-all draw away to Southampton.

Tonight, West Ham take on Leicester City at the London Stadium from 8.