Lucan advance in Cup; Wexford close gap on top spot

Jul 31, 2022 09:07 By radiokerrysport
Lucan advance in Cup; Wexford close gap on top spot
Non league Lucan United have booked their spot in the second round of the FAI Cup.

They had too much for fellow Dubs Killester/Donnycarney coming out on top in their clash 3-0 winners.

Earlier, Declan Glass scored a 15 minute hattrick for Derry City as they breezed past Oliver Bond FC 7-0.

===

Wexford Youths have closed the gap at the top of the Women's National League.

They survived a late red card to beat Treaty United 3-0 away from home.

They took advantage of a rare slip up from defending champions Shelbourne who were beaten 3-2 by Sligo Rovers.

Shels lead at the top of the table is now down to 5 points.

Meanwhile Peamount United came from behind to beat Galway 2-1, Bohemians had a 3-1 win over Cork City and an own goal helped Athlone Town beat DLR Waves 2-1.

