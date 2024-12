Utility Trust St Pauls have progressed to the semi-finals of Paudie O'Connor National Cup.

They’ve won 71-65 at Trinity Meteors.

The ¼ final of the Pat Duffy National Cup saw Flexachem KCYMS lose 87-74 at Eanna.

In the Men’s National League the Scotts Lakers game away to Tipp Talons did not take place due to a power outage, and no alternative venue available.