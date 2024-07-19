Advertisement
Sport

Lowry with two-shot lead at The Open

Jul 19, 2024 15:19 By radiokerrysport
Lowry with two-shot lead at The Open
Share this article

Two birdies in his final three holes mean Shane Lowry has a two-shot lead after his second round at the Open Championship.

The 2019 Claret Jug winner followed yesterday’s 66 with a round of 69 today, and he sits on 7-under par.

Nearest challenger is Daniel Brown, who is 5-under with six to play.

Advertisement

Lowry was speaking to Sky Sports

It looks like Padraig Harrington will make the cut - he’s in the clubhouse on 3-over par after shooting a 73 today.

2011 Open champion Darren Clarke’s week is over - he sits on 6-over par despite a 71 today.

Advertisement

Galway amateur Liam Nolan is 11-over par, with five to play.

Rory McIlroy knows he needs a 68 or better if he's to make the cut - he tees off from 7-over in the next few moments.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Pogacar all but wraps up third Tour
Advertisement
Killarney Races final day review
Proposed takeover of Everton now off
Advertisement

Recommended

Pogacar all but wraps up third Tour
Proposed takeover of Everton now off
Tralee based health company announces contract extension with largest health system in New York
Tributes paid to pioneering Killarney hotelier and businesswoman
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus