Lowry with two-shot lead at The Open

Two birdies in his final three holes mean Shane Lowry has a two-shot lead after his second round at the Open Championship.

The 2019 Claret Jug winner followed yesterday’s 66 with a round of 69 today, and he sits on 7-under par.

Nearest challenger is Daniel Brown, who is 5-under with six to play.

Lowry was speaking to Sky Sports



It looks like Padraig Harrington will make the cut - he’s in the clubhouse on 3-over par after shooting a 73 today.

2011 Open champion Darren Clarke’s week is over - he sits on 6-over par despite a 71 today.

Galway amateur Liam Nolan is 11-over par, with five to play.

Rory McIlroy knows he needs a 68 or better if he's to make the cut - he tees off from 7-over in the next few moments.