A final round of seven-under-par 65 helped Shane Lowry clinch the BMW PGA Championship title yesterday.

The Offaly man finished on 17-under at Wentworth - one-shot clear of Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm.

McIlroy had the chance on the 18th to force a play-off, but his eagle putt just stayed out.

Advertisement

At Wentworth for us was Denis Kirwin

Lowry says he's playing some of the best golf of his career.