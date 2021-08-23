Lowry well placed in US; Maguire finishes 13th

Shane Lowry's three shots off the lead heading into today's final round of the Northern Trust in New Jersey, where all play was postponed yesterday due to a storm warning.

The Offaly man will resume later on 13 under par, three behind joint leaders Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith.

Rory McIlroy and Seamus Power are both on six under par.

Meanwhile Leona Maguire finished up on 6 under par and in a share of 13th place at the Women's Open Championship at Carnoustie.

Amateur Lauren Walsh ended up on 1 over par - Sweden's Anna Nordqvist claimed a one shot win on 12 under par.