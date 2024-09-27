Advertisement
Sport

Lowry ten shots off the pace

Sep 27, 2024 07:42 By radiokerrynews
Lowry ten shots off the pace
Shane Lowry begins day two of the Open de Espana ten shots off the pace.

The County Offaly golfer goes out from 4-over par this afternoon.

The overnight lead in Madrid was held by Spain’s own Angel Hidalgo on 6-under par.

