Lowry ten shots off the pace

Shane Lowry begins day two of the Open de Espana ten shots off the pace.
The County Offaly golfer goes out from 4-over par this afternoon.
The overnight lead in Madrid was held by Spain’s own Angel Hidalgo on 6-under par.
