Lowry ten off the lead

Aug 7, 2021 09:08 By radiokerrysport
Shane Lowry is ten off the lead - on 3-under par - at the halfway stage of the St. Jude Invitational.

Rory McIlroy is 2-under.

Harris English is the clubhouse leader on 13-under after shooting a second round 65.

