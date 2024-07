Shane Lowry takes a two-stroke lead into today’s third round at the Open Championship.

The 2019 Claret Jug-winner tops the leaderboard at Troon on 7-under par.

Lowry’s nearest challengers are Justin Rose and Daniel Brown, both of whom are 5-under.

And Lowry will play alongside Brown today, teeing off at quarter-to-3.

Padraig Harrington and Tom McKibbin both resume on 3-over par today.

While Darren Clarke tees off from 6-over.