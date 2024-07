Shane Lowry is right in the mix ahead of the final round of The Open Championship.

The Offaly native carded a six-over-par 77 on a difficult day yesterday at Royal Troon, to sit three shots off the lead on one-under-par.

The American Billy Horschel sets off as leader on 4-under.

Advertisement

Padraig Harrington will begin on three-over, with Tom McKibbin on nine-over.

Darren Clarke will be back out on course this morning, teeing off on 11-over.