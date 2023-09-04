Lowry selected for Ryder Cup

Shane Lowry has been named in the European team for this year's Ryder Cup matches against the United States in Italy.

The Offaly native is one of six wildcards picked by captain Luke Donald for the event which takes place in Rome between September 30th and October 2nd.

County Down star Rory McIlroy was one of the automatic qualifiers, alongside Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick and Robert MacInytre.

The other wildcards are English pair Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose, Austria's Sepp Straka, Dane Nicolai Hojgaard and Swede Ludvig Aberg.

Lowry is delighted to get the call