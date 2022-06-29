Advertisement
Sport

Lowry says he has to manage expectation ahead of Irish Open opening round

Jun 29, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrysport
Lowry says he has to manage expectation ahead of Irish Open opening round Lowry says he has to manage expectation ahead of Irish Open opening round
Share this article

Shane Lowry says he has to manage expectation ahead of tomorrows opening Round of the Irish Open

The Offaly man comes into the event as one of the pre tournament favourites to take home top honours from Mount Juliet in Kilkenny on Sunday.

But Lowry is coming into the tournament off the back of a missed cut at the US Open, but he says his golf is better then that

Advertisement

Meanwhile another home favourite Seamus Power, who grew up only a few miles from the course is looking forward to the weekend

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus