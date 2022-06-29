Lowry says he has to manage expectation ahead of Irish Open opening round

Shane Lowry says he has to manage expectation ahead of tomorrows opening Round of the Irish Open

The Offaly man comes into the event as one of the pre tournament favourites to take home top honours from Mount Juliet in Kilkenny on Sunday.

But Lowry is coming into the tournament off the back of a missed cut at the US Open, but he says his golf is better then that

Advertisement

Meanwhile another home favourite Seamus Power, who grew up only a few miles from the course is looking forward to the weekend