Lowry resumes five shots off the lead

Sep 9, 2023 10:03 By radiokerrysport
Lowry resumes five shots off the lead
Shane Lowry resumes his Irish Open challenge five shots off the lead.

He’ll tee off from 8-under par, just after midday at the K Club.

Just over an hour earlier, both Rory McIlroy and Mark Power will go out from 5-under.

