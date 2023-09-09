Lowry resumes five shots off the lead

Shane Lowry resumes his Irish Open challenge five shots off the lead.
He’ll tee off from 8-under par, just after midday at the K Club.
Just over an hour earlier, both Rory McIlroy and Mark Power will go out from 5-under.
