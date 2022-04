Harold Varner the Third has moved into the lead at the RBC Heritage event on the PGA Tour.

He's on 11 under par after a 63.Shane Lowry shot a 6 under 65 in round 3 to move into a tie for 2nd place.

He's just 1 shot off the lead alongside Erik Van Rooyen (Roin) of South Africa and American's Patrick Cantlay.

Graeme McDowell shot his second 66 of the tournament to move to 5 under after 3 rounds and into a tie for 31st

