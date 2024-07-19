Advertisement
Sport

Lowry one off lead

Jul 19, 2024 07:28 By radiokerrysport
Lowry one off lead
Shane Lowry is one shot off the lead ahead of today’s second round of the Open Championship.

The 2019 winner of the Claret Jug tees off from 5-under par at around a quarter-to-10 this morning at Troon.

England’s Daniel Brown takes a one-shot lead into the second round on 6-under.

Rory McIlroy’s battle just to make the cut begins at ten-past-3, and he’ll tee off from 7-over par.

It’s a mark he shares with Galway amateur Liam Nolan.

Two-time winner Padraig Harrington is well placed on 1-over par.

Darren Clarke is 6-over par.

Lowry meanwhile is delighted with how his opening round went

