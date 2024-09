Shane Lowry’s on the back foot at the Open de Espana, after a 4-over par opening round of 75 today.

Justin Guerrier of France is the clubhouse leader in Madrid on 4-under par.

The first batch of fourballs at the President’s Cup get underway within the hour.

First to the tee will be the United States pairing of Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau, who play the Rest of the World’s Jason Day and Byeong Hun An.