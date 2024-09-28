Advertisement
Sport

Lowry nine off the lead

Sep 28, 2024 09:40 By radiokerrynews
Lowry nine off the lead
Shane Lowry begins day three of the Open de Espana nine shots off the lead.

His flawless round of 66 yesterday leaves him on 1-under par.

Angel Hidalgo holds a four-shot lead on 10-under par.

