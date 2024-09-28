Lowry nine off the lead

Shane Lowry begins day three of the Open de Espana nine shots off the lead.
His flawless round of 66 yesterday leaves him on 1-under par.
Angel Hidalgo holds a four-shot lead on 10-under par.
