Shane Lowry has moved up two places to 20th in the latest golf world rankings.

The Offaly man finished in a tie for 14th at the Genesis Invitational in California last night.

Seamus Power - who was also in a tie for 14th - remains in 28th.

Rory McIlroy is in third, behind Scottie Scheffler and the new number one, Jon Rahm.