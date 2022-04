A near flawless second round of 68 has propelled Shane Lowry into the role of genuine contender at the Masters.

The Offaly golfer will go into the weekend right in the mix on 3-under par.

Rory McIlroy has plenty of work to do to maintain any hope of a first green jacket this weekend - he’s 2-over par.

While Seamus Power helps to prop up what’s left of the field on 4-over.