Shane Lowry is just four-shots off the lead as the BMW Championship reaches halfway at Wentworth.

He shot a second round 66 and is in the clubhouse on 8-under par.

Overnight co-leader Kiradech Aphibarnrat is again the man to catch on 12-under.

Graeme McDowell is 4-under after a 69.

Out on course, Jonathan Caldwell is 2-under.

Cormac Sharvin and Padraig Harrington will both miss the cut on 1-over and 3-over respectively.