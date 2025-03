Shane Lowry is two shots off the lead after an opening round of 69 to leave the Offaly man on 3-under-par at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Bay Hill.

Rory McIlroy is a shot further back on 2-under, whilst the outright lead is held by American Wyndham Clark on 5-under.

At the Blue Bay LPGA even in China, Leona Maguire carded a second round of 75 to leave herself on 4-over-par this morning.

The Cavan native is 11 shots off the lead held by Japan's Nasa Hataoka on 7-under-par.