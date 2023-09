Ireland's Shane Lowry hasn't been listening to people who questioned his inclusion in the European Ryder Cup team.

Lowry was selected as a wildcard by captain Luke Donald last week for the matches against the USA in Rome in just over two weeks time.

After the call, the Offaly native tied for third place at the Irish Open.

Lowry, who defends his BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth this week, has faith in his ability.