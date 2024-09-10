Lowry ends sponsorship deal with Kingspan

Irish golfer Shane Lowry has ended his sponsorship deal with Kingspan.

In a statement, the 2019 Open champion said today that the company and he 'have mutually agreed to discontinue our sponsorship relationship, which we believe to be the right decision for all concerned at this time'.

Kingspan came in for criticism in the official inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire, in which 72 people lost their lives in London in 2017.

The report found that the County Cavan based company created 'a false market' in insulation for use in buildings over 18 metres in height.

The company's K15 insulation product made up approximately 5 percent of the insulation in the tower block and was used without the company's knowledge.

The primary reason for the spread of the fire was cladding, which was not made by Kingspan.