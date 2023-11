Shane Lowry finished up best of the Irish at the season ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai today.

The Offaly man shot an impressive 5-under-par final round of 67 today which saw him finish on 11-under all round and in a tie for 18th.

Rory McIlroy, who has already won the race to Dubai, finished up a shot back on 10-under-par with Tom McKibbin 7-under.

Advertisement

Nicolai Hojgaard won by two on 21-under-par.