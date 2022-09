Shane Lowry is back inside the top 20 of the Official World Golf Rankings after winning the BMW PGA Championship.

The Offaly native has moved up to 19th place after his first tournament win in three years.

He held off the challenge of fellow Irishman Rory McIlroy who finished in second place at Wentworth.

McIlroy has moved up to second in the world - and continues to lead the Race to Dubai standings.