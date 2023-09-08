Advertisement
Lowry and Power best of the Irish in home event

Sep 8, 2023 07:48 By radiokerrysport
Shane Lowry and Mark Power are best of the Irish ahead of the second round of the Horizon Irish Open.

They'll both tee-off from four-under-par at the K Club, with Shubhankar Sharma out in front on seven-under.

Rory McIlroy will resume from on three-under.

Tom McKibben tees off from level-par with John Murphy and Padraig Harrington 1-over.

Stephanie Meadow is three shots off the lead after her opening round at the Queen City Championship on the LPGA Tour.

The Antrim native is four-under-par, with Ruixin Liu out in front seven-under.

