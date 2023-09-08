Lowry and Power best of the Irish in home event

Shane Lowry and Mark Power are best of the Irish ahead of the second round of the Horizon Irish Open.

They'll both tee-off from four-under-par at the K Club, with Shubhankar Sharma out in front on seven-under.

Rory McIlroy will resume from on three-under.

Tom McKibben tees off from level-par with John Murphy and Padraig Harrington 1-over.

Stephanie Meadow is three shots off the lead after her opening round at the Queen City Championship on the LPGA Tour.

The Antrim native is four-under-par, with Ruixin Liu out in front seven-under.