Lowry and McDowell just three off lead

Apr 15, 2022 07:04 By radiokerrysport
Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell are just three off the lead going into the second round at the RBC Heritage.

Both opened with 5-under par rounds of 66.

Cameron Young leads on 8-under par.

