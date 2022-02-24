Lowry and Harrington in field for PGA Tour's Honda Classic

Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington are in the field for the PGA Tour's Honda Classic, which starts today in Florida.
Lowry tees off just before 12.35 Irish time, with Harrington beginning his round at 4.45.
