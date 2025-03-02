Advertisement
Lowry 7 off lead

Mar 2, 2025 11:13 By radiokerrysport
American golfer Jake Knapp has a one shot lead going into the final round of the Cognizant Classic in Florida.

He's 16-under-par with Michael Kim his nearest challenger.

Ireland's Shane Lowry is seven shots off the lead in a tie for 35th place.

Former convict Ryan Peake has qualified for this year's Open at Portrush after winning the New Zealand Open golf tournament.

The Australian - who was part of a motorcycle gang - served five years in prison for assault.

Because of his conviction, Peake will need clearance to travel to Northern Ireland for the competition.

