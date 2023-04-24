Advertisement
Lowe out of Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final

Apr 24, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrysport
Lowe out of Leinster's Champions Cup semi-final
James Lowe has been ruled out of Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final with Toulouse.

The winger hasn’t recovered from a calf injury sustained in their quarter-final win over Leicester.

Rhys Ruddock and Ed Byrne are out of contention due to respective hamstring and tricep injuries.

While Ryan Baird and Josh van der Flier will have their fitness assessed as the week goes on.

Meanwhile, Leinster will be back at the Aviva on Saturday-week for their quarter-final in the URC.

It’s been confirmed their game with the Cell C Sharks will have a 5pm kick-off.

The same evening, Munster will play Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun from 7.35.

And Kingspan Stadium hosts the meeting of Ulster and Connacht on Friday-week, with a 7.35 start.

