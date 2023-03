James Lowe has emerged as Ireland’s latest fitness concern ahead of next week’s Six Nations trip to Scotland.

The Leinster winger sat out today’s open training session at the Aviva Stadium with a calf problem.

Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey and Cian Healy also sat out the main part of today’s session, but Ireland forwards coach Paul O’Connell expects all four to be fit for Murrayfield.