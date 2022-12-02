Lowe back for Leinster

Leinster welcome back James Lowe for their United Rugby Championship game with Ulster at the RDS on Saturday.

The Ireland winger has been sidelined with a calf injury since the tour of New Zealand and will make his first appearance in blue this season.

He's one of eight changes for Leo Cullen's men with Jamison Gibson-Park and Hugo Keenan also set to make their first starts this year.

Ulster captain Iain Henderson returns for the visitors in one of 9 changes from their 21 point win over Zebre.

Mack Hansen is back for Connacht as they take on Benetton at the Sportsground tomorrow.

He's one of six changes to the side that started against Munster with Kieran Marmion coming in to partner Jack Carty in the half backs.

John Ryan will become just the 13th player to make 200 appearances for Munster tonight as he starts in their game against Edinburgh in the URC.

Gavin Coombes is back in at number 8 for the clash which gets underway at 7:35pm.