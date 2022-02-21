Lowe and O Brien called up to Ireland squad

James Lowe has been added to the Ireland squad ahead of this weekend's Six Nations clash with Italy.

The Leinster winger missed the first two rounds of the tournament due to a muscle injury.

His provincial teammate Jimmy O'Brien has also been called up by head coach Andy Farrell.

All 14 players who played with their provinces over the weekend are also set to return to camp this evening.

Wales have called-up Taulupe Faletau ahead of Saturday's rugby union Six Nations clash with England at Twickenham.

The Bath forward replaces Exeter's Christ Tshiunza, who's been released back to his club after picking up a hamstring injury.

Defending champions Wales have started the campaign with defeat to Ireland and a win over Scotland.