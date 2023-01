Louis Rees-Zammit has been ruled out of Wales’ Six Nations opener with Ireland.

The Gloucester winger suffered an ankle injury playing for his club against Leicester on Christmas Eve.

His club coach George Skivington says Rees-Zammit will miss the opening rounds of the Six Nations.

Skivington also says he’ll field as strong a team as possible for this weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup visit of Leinster.