Lorcan Murphy named Kerry Volunteers in Sport award winner

Lorcan Murphy has been named Kerry winner of the 2023 Volunteers in Sport Awards, supported by the National Network of 29 Local Sports Partnerships.

He has been a volunteer with Iveragh Athletics Club for 53 years and at various stages during that time has served as chair, secretary, treasurer, PRO and coach.

He's won 11 All-Ireland championship medals throughout his career.

Advertisement

Citation:

The winner of the award for Co. Kerry is Lorcan Murphy of Iveragh Athletics Club. Lorcan has been a volunteer with Iveragh AC for 53 years. Lorcan was an exceptional athlete in his own right, winning eleven All - Ireland championship medals throughout his career. When the club was founded in the 1970’s, Lorcan joined immediately. Over the decades he has served as chair, secretary, treasurer, PRO and coach. Considered as a founding father of Iveragh AC, Lorcan is seen most evenings at the Sports Centre with his trusty stopwatch ready for action.