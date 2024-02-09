Advertisement
Sport

Lorcan Murphy named Kerry Volunteers in Sport award winner

Feb 9, 2024 12:58 By radiokerrysport
Lorcan Murphy named Kerry Volunteers in Sport award winner
Lorcan Murphy has been named Kerry winner of the 2023 Volunteers in Sport Awards, supported by the National Network of 29 Local Sports Partnerships.

He has been a volunteer with Iveragh Athletics Club for 53 years and at various stages during that time has served as chair, secretary, treasurer, PRO and coach.

He's won 11 All-Ireland championship medals throughout his career.

