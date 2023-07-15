Advertisement
Sport

Longford outing for Kingdom today

Jul 15, 2023 09:07 By radiokerrysport
Longford outing for Kingdom today
Kerry FC are away to Longford tonight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The sides face off from 7.30.

Galway United extended their lead at the top to 16-points last night with a 1-nil win away to Athlone.

There were three red cards shown at the Carlisle Grounds where Wexford beat Bray 3-nil.

And Finn Harps beat Cobh Ramblers 4-3 in a Ballybofey thriller.

Jonathan Afolabi continued his goalscoring streak last night to rescue a point for Bohemians.

His fourth in as many games salvaged a 1-1 draw away to Dublin rivals Shelbourne in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Elsewhere, Drogheda were 3-1 winners away to UCD.

Two teams in danger of finishing in the relegation playoff spot meet this evening at the Showgrounds.

Sligo play Cork City from 7.45

