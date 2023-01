Longford play Louth this afternoon in the final of football's O’Byrne Cup at 2p.

There will be a pitch inspection in the next hour at the Athletic Grounds ahead of this evening's McKenna Cup final between Derry and Tyrone.

Wexford play Kilkenny this evening, with each side hoping to advance to the Walsh Cup final.

In Group A, Antrim play Galway at Darver from 2pm.