London derby tops Sunday bill; Derry edge Sligo

Arsenal and Chelsea contest a London derby in the Premier League today.

New signing Romelu Lukaku is expected to start for Chelsea, while Arsenal may have Pierre Emerick Aubameyang back after his recovery from Covid-19.

It's a 4.30 kick off at the Emirates Stadium.

Advertisement

Want away striker Harry Kane is in the Tottenham Hotspur squad for their trip to Wolves.

That match starts at 2pm at Molineux.

It's also a 2pm kick off for Manchester United's match away to Southampton.

Advertisement

Jadon Sancho, Rafael Varane and Edinson Cavani are all in contention to play for United at St Mary's.

In the Scottish Premiership, Rangers are away to Ross County.

That match begins at 3pm.

Advertisement

Derry City have edged Sligo Rovers by 2 goals to 1 in the League of Ireland Premier Division at the Showgrounds.

Ronan Boyce scored the winner four minutes from time for the Candystripes.

UCD won 2-0 away to Cobh Ramblers in the First Division.