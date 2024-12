Lochlann Walsh will succeed Sarah Keane as the new president of the Olympic Federation of Ireland.

The former chairperson of Triathlon Ireland secured the role at a vote last evening, edging out Moira Aston of Canoeing Ireland.

Walsh says he's taking over at a time when Irish sport 'has never been in a better place', and his focus is on securing more commercial funding in the run up to the Los Angeles Olympics.