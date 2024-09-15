Local Soccer Fixtures & Results

Results
FAI Youth Cup
Bunratty 1 Iveragh 3 (Ramin Khan, Jake Moriarty and Zach Driscoll each with a goal for Iveragh)
MEK 2 Tralee Dynamos 7
U13 Girls Premier
Killorglin 6-3 Dingle
Killarney Celtic 2-1 Killarney Athletic
U13 Girls Division 1
Camp v Ballyhar (Called off after 19 min due to weather)
MEK 3-9 LB Rovers
Fenit 3-2 Tralee Dynamos
U15 Girls Premier
Park 4-1 Camp
Killarney Athletic 11-6 Dingle
Fenit 1-7 MEK
U16 Girls Premier
Inter Kenmare 6-0 Mastergeeha
U12 Boys Premier
Camp 3-0 Mastergeeha A
Inter Kenmare A 4-3 Killorglin A
Listowel Celtic A 2-7 Killarney Celtic A
Park A 3-0 Killarney Athletic A
Dingle A 4-4 Iveragh A
U12 Boys Division 1
Tralee Dynamos A 4-2 Park B
Inter Kenmare B 2-3 Camp B
Ferry Rangers 2-5 Park C
Fenit B 2-0 LB Rovers A
Listowel Celtic B 0-4 Killarney Celtic B
MEK A 3-4 Ballyhar A
U12 Boys Division 2 (North)
LB Rovers B 3-0 Castleisland C
Dingle B 2-0 Listowel Celtic C
Park D 2-3 Tralee Dynamos B
U12 Boys Division 2 (South)
Mastergeeha C 5-5 Castlemaine
Killorglin B 0-3 Castleisland B
U14 Boys Premier
Listowel Celtic A 3-1 Castleisland A
U14 Boys Division 1
Camp A 1-2 Mastergeeha A
U14 Boys Division 2 North
LB Rovers B 3-5 Killarney Athletic B
U14 Boys Division 2 South
Milltown 0-1 Iveragh B
Killarney Athletic C 1-1 Mastergeeha C
Killarney Celtic B 4-3 Listowel Celtic B
U15 Boys Division 1
Inter Kenmare B 3-0 Listowel Celtic A
U16 Boys Division 1
Mastergeeha B 0-6 Ballyhar A
Iveragh A 5-0 LB Rovers
U16 Boys Division 2
Ballyheigue 3-1 Tralee Dynamos B
Inter Kenmare B 2-1 Killarney Celtic B
Killarney Athletic B 1-3 Mastergeeha C
Park C 4-3 MEK B
Castlemaine United 8-2 Iveragh B
Sunday Fixtures
U15 Girls Premier
Castleisland v Listowel Celtic, 5.30pm
U12 Boys Division 2 (South)
Killarney Athletic C v Killarney Celtic C, 1.45pm
U14 Boys Division 1
Park B v Ballyhar A (Astro), 4.30pm
U14 Boys Division 2 North
Fenit B v Dingle A, 11.30m
Park C v Listowel Celtic C (ASTRO), 6.30pm