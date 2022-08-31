Advertisement
Sport

Local Results From Tuesday Night

Aug 31, 2022 11:08 By radiokerrysport
Local Results From Tuesday Night
NK Junior Leagues Sponsored by M.I.G.ie

Division 3 Final
Castleisland Demsonds 3.14 St Senans 3.13

North Kerry Under 14 Hurling Championships
Ballyduff 2 - 11 St. Brendan’s 2 - 10
Kilmoyley defeated Abbeydorney

-----------------------
North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship 2022
Tralee Parnell's v Causeway @ Caherslee, 7:30pm
===============================
KERRY LGFA
Randles Brothers County Cchampionships

Intermediate Rd 4
Scartaglen 9-10 v Beaufort 2-11

Junior C Rd 2
Beale 1-03 v Kerins O'Rahillys 3-07

Kerry LGFA County Championship Finals
U15 A Final
Cromane 3-21 v Scartaglen 3-05

U15 B Final
ISG 6-18 v MKL Gaels 3-09

U15 C Final
Beaufort 6-03 v Corca Dhuibhne 4-14

U15 D Final
ISG B 5-07 v Laune Rangers 4-07

U13 B Semi Final
Annascaul Castlegregory 6-07 Moyvane 7-09

U17 B quarter final
Castleisland desmonds 7-24 moyvane/duagh 2-06

U17 C Semi final
Annascaul Dingle 7-04 v Firies 2-23

=========================
North Kerry Ladies Terry’s Butchers Oakpark

Under 14
Division 2
Churchill 3-07 v Na Gaeil 3-07

Division 4
Duagh 2-07 v Finuge/St Senans 1-14
Listowel Emmets B 00-03 v John Mitchell’s 6-07

