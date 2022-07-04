Local Golf Roundup

Ballyheigue
8 Hole Single Strokeplay competition
1st Dean Harris (29) 64 Nett
2nd Enda O'Halloran (8) 69 Nett
3rd Alan Teahan (15) 71 Nett
Div 1 Tommy Hayes (10) 74 Nett
Div 2 Tom McNeice (15) 72 Nett
Div 3 Patsy O'Connor (23) 71 Nett
Next weekend (Sat and Sun) the Mens Club has an Open Mixed Classic Fundraiser. Team of 4 €120. Call 066 7133555 to book a tee time.
Names for Friday Scramble must be in for 6.30pm for shotgun start at 7pm. As part of the Ballyheigue Summer Festival there will be music by Little Creatures in the clubhouse after the scramble.
Our Jimmy Bruen team play the West Munster 1/4 Final against Maine Valley next Sunday at 2.30pm in Ballyheigue.
Ceann Sibéal
Open Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Toyota Ireland
Overall Winner: Anne Cummins (45) 41pts
Fir:
1. Tomás Ó Muircheartaigh (10) 40pts
2. Colman Cotter (20) 40pts
3. Dylan Cotter (08) 40pts
4. Thomas Ashe (08) 40pts
5. Jim Fitzgerald (22) 39pts
Mná
1. Bernie Firtear (33) 40pts
2. Cora McCarthy (23) 37pts
3. Cora Colman (45) 37pts
Singles Stroke/Medal – Sponsored by Philip O’Doherty
Blue Tees:
1. Seán Ó Muircheartaigh (16) 63net
2. Gary O’Sullivan (11) 69net
3. Thomas P Murphy (16) 71net
4. Griagóir Ó Conchuir (20) 72net
Yellow Tees: Singles S/Ford
1. Gerry Keane (18) 36pts
Ladies
Singles V/Par Sponsored by Sheehy’s SPAR
1. Margot Wall (27) 5up
2. Ann Moore (13) 4up
3. Frances O’Doherty (38) 2up
Front Nine: Eibhlín Ní Sheaghdha (22) 2up
Back Nine: Helena uÍ Churráin (41) 1up
+++
Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results
4th July 2022
Men’s Competitions:
Eric Browne Single Sponsored by Mikey Joes Bar – Sunday 3rd Sunday 22 – Cashen Course
1st Aidan Daly (7) 40pts (Back 9 – 22pts Back 6-17pts)
2nd Michael Jones (23) 40pts (Back 9 – 22pts Back 6 -15pts)
3rd Cillian Beasley (7) 40pts (Back 9 -21pts)
Gross: Liam Carmody 30pts
Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap)
1st Brian Slattery (5) 34pts
2nd Adrian Walsh (4) 33pts
Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap)
1st Kevin Frost (11) 39pts
2nd Patrick J O’Sullivan (11) 38pts
3rd James Quirke (10) 37pts (Back 6-18pts)
Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap)
1st Rory Mehigan (18) 40pts
2nd James Fogarty (19) 38pts (Back 9 – 21pts Back 6-14pts)
3rd Dermot Finnan (13) 38pts (Back 9 – 21pts Back 6-12pts)
Category 4, (21+ handicap)
1st Joe Costello (23) 38pts
2nd John Shier (22) 36pts (B9 – 17pts B6 11 B3-6pts)
3rd Pat Costello (21) 36pts (B9-17pts B6 11 & B3-4pts)
Fixtures:
Sunday 10th July 22 – Killarney Exchange Day
TRALEE
Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd July Result - M.C.8 -Sponsor Lee Strand
1. Seamus Macgearilt 41 pts
2. James Kelliher 40 pts
3. Gary O Driscoll 39 pts
4. Kevin Mc Carthy 39 pts
5. Kieran O Donnell 38 pts
Best Gross Mark Leahy 35 pts
Div 1. Declan O Connell 34 pts
Div 2. Gerard Hussey 37 pts
Div 3. Hugh O Farrell 37 pts
Div 4. Thomas Greaney 35 pts
F.9 John W Murphy 22 pts
B.9 Sean O Keeffe 21 pts
Easiest 15,18,9
Hardest 12,10,8
Fixtures
16/7/22 - Cork Golf Club exchange - Sponsor Agri Auto Parts - timesheet opens 8pm tomorrow night
23/24th Mulcare Am /Am
Sat 13th August 2022 -Captains Charity Day - timesheet opens to members on Monday 11th July at 8pm
20th/22nd/24th August(Festival) Timesheet opens for members and guests at 8pm on Monday the 18th July 2022.
+++
Dooks Golf Club – Results
Mens Club - SUMMER MEDAL 2ND & 3RD JULY 2022
Winner Tony Lyons (17) 71 Net C/B
2nd Damien O’Sullivan (2) 71 Net
Next Weekend 9th & 10th July 2022
Boyles Home Garden Build Singles – Stableford - White Markers
Devlin Centra Cahirsiveen Singles 25th & 26th June
1st – Sean T. O’Connor (18) = 36 pts
2nd – Pierce Prendiville (11) = 35 pts
3rd – Edward Deniels (9) = 35 pts
**********************
Ladies Club – Results
Meg Shaughnessy 2nd / 3rd July
1st – Bridget Cahillane
2nd – Mary Curran
3rd – Brenda Brick
4th – Cathy McKeefry
Cat A – Joan Harmon
Cat B – Deirdre Galvin
Cat C – Elke MenzStar Gifts Weekend 25th & 26th June 2022
1st – Eileen Breen (16) = 33 pts
2nd – Elsie Stephens (33) = 32 pts
3rd – Agnes Burns (27) = 29 pts
+++
Kenmare Golf Club Results for the Week ending 3/7/2022
Mulcahy’s Mixed Friday Open
1st Kathy Kelleher (47) 41 Pts
2nd John B. McCarthy (12) 39 Pts
3rd Bertie McSwiney Snr (24) 39 Pts OCB
Men’s Singles Stableford
1st Joe Arthur (10) 40 Pts
2nd Pearse O'Shea (10) 40 Pts
3rd Jonathan Mahony (21) 38 Pts
Best Gross Conor Mc Swiney (7) 31 Gross Points
Ladies Singles Stableford
Mid-Summer Hamper Very kindly sponsored by Bia Bia
1st Grainne Crowley (29) 40 pts
2nd Anne Clifford (29) 39 pts
3rd Angela Cronin (20) 37 pts
Autumn Gold – Replaced by the South Munster Seniors this week
Winner Sean Daly(34) 40Pts
Notable Wins:
Michael Snr, Michael Junior, Anne and James Murphy, winners of the Irish Friends School Charity Classic in Kenmare on Sat July 2nd
Thanks and Regards, Charlie Vaughan, PR Officer, Kenmare Golf Club
+++
Results of July Medal sponsored by Brian O'Neill Castleisland 2/3 July
1st Brian O'Sullivan (17) 67 - MEDAL WINNER
2nd Pa Callaghan (13) 68
3rd Mike Ashe (13) 70
Division 1 (indexes up to 12.7)
Jer Joy (12) 72 (back 9)
Division 2 (index 12.8 to 17.8)
Captain Eamon Feeley (15) 70
Division 3 (index 17.9 to 21.2)
Donal Pigott (18) 72
Division 4 (21.3 and above)
Jamie J O'Sullivan (23) 70
+++
MAINE VALLEY MEMBERS GOLF CLUB 0669761979
Ladies Results: 9 Hole Get to Gether Scramble: 1.Agnes Carey/Aileen Brosnan/Liz Doyle 33.0. 2. Julianne Browne/Carmel O'Connor, Lady Captain/Mary Brosnan 35.1. 3. Marian O'Connor/Marian Healy/Michelle Walsh 35.2 Fixture:12 re-entry sponsored by Lady Member Carmel Daly is now in progress for the Month of July.
Lady Captain's Prize: Lady Captain Carmel O'Connor's entry sheet is posted on Notice Board. Please have names in by the Wednesday 13th
+++
WATERVILLE
18 Hole Singles StableFord
RESULTS.03-07-2022
SPONSOR:McGuirks Golf
1ST Overall Winner Larry Murphy (16) 39pts
Best Gross John Dromey (02) 34pts
2nd Place Winner Robbie O’Mahony (16) 38pts
3rd Place Winner Pat Ahern (10) 38pts
F.9 Winner
B.9 Winner Pat Moynihan (08)
David Curran (32) 20pts
23pts