Local Golf Roundup

Ballyheigue

8 Hole Single Strokeplay competition

1st Dean Harris (29) 64 Nett

2nd Enda O'Halloran (8) 69 Nett

3rd Alan Teahan (15) 71 Nett

Div 1 Tommy Hayes (10) 74 Nett

Div 2 Tom McNeice (15) 72 Nett

Div 3 Patsy O'Connor (23) 71 Nett

Next weekend (Sat and Sun) the Mens Club has an Open Mixed Classic Fundraiser. Team of 4 €120. Call 066 7133555 to book a tee time.

Names for Friday Scramble must be in for 6.30pm for shotgun start at 7pm. As part of the Ballyheigue Summer Festival there will be music by Little Creatures in the clubhouse after the scramble.

Advertisement

Our Jimmy Bruen team play the West Munster 1/4 Final against Maine Valley next Sunday at 2.30pm in Ballyheigue.

Ceann Sibéal

Open Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Toyota Ireland

Overall Winner: Anne Cummins (45) 41pts

Fir:

1. Tomás Ó Muircheartaigh (10) 40pts

2. Colman Cotter (20) 40pts

3. Dylan Cotter (08) 40pts

4. Thomas Ashe (08) 40pts

5. Jim Fitzgerald (22) 39pts

Mná

1. Bernie Firtear (33) 40pts

2. Cora McCarthy (23) 37pts

3. Cora Colman (45) 37pts

Singles Stroke/Medal – Sponsored by Philip O’Doherty

Blue Tees:

1. Seán Ó Muircheartaigh (16) 63net

2. Gary O’Sullivan (11) 69net

3. Thomas P Murphy (16) 71net

4. Griagóir Ó Conchuir (20) 72net

Advertisement

Yellow Tees: Singles S/Ford

1. Gerry Keane (18) 36pts

Ladies

Singles V/Par Sponsored by Sheehy’s SPAR

1. Margot Wall (27) 5up

2. Ann Moore (13) 4up

3. Frances O’Doherty (38) 2up

Front Nine: Eibhlín Ní Sheaghdha (22) 2up

Back Nine: Helena uÍ Churráin (41) 1up

+++

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

4th July 2022

Men’s Competitions:

Eric Browne Single Sponsored by Mikey Joes Bar – Sunday 3rd Sunday 22 – Cashen Course

1st Aidan Daly (7) 40pts (Back 9 – 22pts Back 6-17pts)

2nd Michael Jones (23) 40pts (Back 9 – 22pts Back 6 -15pts)

3rd Cillian Beasley (7) 40pts (Back 9 -21pts)

Gross: Liam Carmody 30pts

Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap)

1st Brian Slattery (5) 34pts

2nd Adrian Walsh (4) 33pts

Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap)

1st Kevin Frost (11) 39pts

2nd Patrick J O’Sullivan (11) 38pts

3rd James Quirke (10) 37pts (Back 6-18pts)

Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap)

1st Rory Mehigan (18) 40pts

2nd James Fogarty (19) 38pts (Back 9 – 21pts Back 6-14pts)

3rd Dermot Finnan (13) 38pts (Back 9 – 21pts Back 6-12pts)

Category 4, (21+ handicap)

1st Joe Costello (23) 38pts

2nd John Shier (22) 36pts (B9 – 17pts B6 11 B3-6pts)

3rd Pat Costello (21) 36pts (B9-17pts B6 11 & B3-4pts)

Fixtures:

Sunday 10th July 22 – Killarney Exchange Day

TRALEE

Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd July Result - M.C.8 -Sponsor Lee Strand

1. Seamus Macgearilt 41 pts

2. James Kelliher 40 pts

3. Gary O Driscoll 39 pts

4. Kevin Mc Carthy 39 pts

5. Kieran O Donnell 38 pts

Best Gross Mark Leahy 35 pts

Div 1. Declan O Connell 34 pts

Div 2. Gerard Hussey 37 pts

Div 3. Hugh O Farrell 37 pts

Div 4. Thomas Greaney 35 pts

Advertisement

F.9 John W Murphy 22 pts

B.9 Sean O Keeffe 21 pts

Easiest 15,18,9

Hardest 12,10,8

Fixtures

16/7/22 - Cork Golf Club exchange - Sponsor Agri Auto Parts - timesheet opens 8pm tomorrow night

Advertisement

23/24th Mulcare Am /Am

Sat 13th August 2022 -Captains Charity Day - timesheet opens to members on Monday 11th July at 8pm

20th/22nd/24th August(Festival) Timesheet opens for members and guests at 8pm on Monday the 18th July 2022.

+++

Dooks Golf Club – Results

Mens Club - SUMMER MEDAL 2ND & 3RD JULY 2022

Winner Tony Lyons (17) 71 Net C/B

2nd Damien O’Sullivan (2) 71 Net

Next Weekend 9th & 10th July 2022

Boyles Home Garden Build Singles – Stableford - White Markers

Advertisement

Devlin Centra Cahirsiveen Singles 25th & 26th June

1st – Sean T. O’Connor (18) = 36 pts

2nd – Pierce Prendiville (11) = 35 pts

3rd – Edward Deniels (9) = 35 pts

**********************

Ladies Club – Results

Meg Shaughnessy 2nd / 3rd July

1st – Bridget Cahillane

2nd – Mary Curran

3rd – Brenda Brick

4th – Cathy McKeefry

Cat A – Joan Harmon

Cat B – Deirdre Galvin

Cat C – Elke MenzStar Gifts Weekend 25th & 26th June 2022

1st – Eileen Breen (16) = 33 pts

2nd – Elsie Stephens (33) = 32 pts

3rd – Agnes Burns (27) = 29 pts

+++

Kenmare Golf Club Results for the Week ending 3/7/2022

Mulcahy’s Mixed Friday Open

1st Kathy Kelleher (47) 41 Pts

2nd John B. McCarthy (12) 39 Pts

3rd Bertie McSwiney Snr (24) 39 Pts OCB

Men’s Singles Stableford

1st Joe Arthur (10) 40 Pts

2nd Pearse O'Shea (10) 40 Pts

3rd Jonathan Mahony (21) 38 Pts

Best Gross Conor Mc Swiney (7) 31 Gross Points

Ladies Singles Stableford

Mid-Summer Hamper Very kindly sponsored by Bia Bia

1st Grainne Crowley (29) 40 pts

2nd Anne Clifford (29) 39 pts

3rd Angela Cronin (20) 37 pts

Autumn Gold – Replaced by the South Munster Seniors this week

Winner Sean Daly(34) 40Pts

Notable Wins:

Michael Snr, Michael Junior, Anne and James Murphy, winners of the Irish Friends School Charity Classic in Kenmare on Sat July 2nd

Thanks and Regards, Charlie Vaughan, PR Officer, Kenmare Golf Club

+++

Results of July Medal sponsored by Brian O'Neill Castleisland 2/3 July

1st Brian O'Sullivan (17) 67 - MEDAL WINNER

2nd Pa Callaghan (13) 68

3rd Mike Ashe (13) 70

Division 1 (indexes up to 12.7)

Jer Joy (12) 72 (back 9)

Division 2 (index 12.8 to 17.8)

Captain Eamon Feeley (15) 70

Division 3 (index 17.9 to 21.2)

Donal Pigott (18) 72

Division 4 (21.3 and above)

Jamie J O'Sullivan (23) 70

+++

MAINE VALLEY MEMBERS GOLF CLUB 0669761979

Ladies Results: 9 Hole Get to Gether Scramble: 1.Agnes Carey/Aileen Brosnan/Liz Doyle 33.0. 2. Julianne Browne/Carmel O'Connor, Lady Captain/Mary Brosnan 35.1. 3. Marian O'Connor/Marian Healy/Michelle Walsh 35.2 Fixture:12 re-entry sponsored by Lady Member Carmel Daly is now in progress for the Month of July.

Lady Captain's Prize: Lady Captain Carmel O'Connor's entry sheet is posted on Notice Board. Please have names in by the Wednesday 13th

+++

WATERVILLE

18 Hole Singles StableFord

RESULTS.03-07-2022

SPONSOR:McGuirks Golf

1ST Overall Winner Larry Murphy (16) 39pts

Best Gross John Dromey (02) 34pts

2nd Place Winner Robbie O’Mahony (16) 38pts

3rd Place Winner Pat Ahern (10) 38pts

F.9 Winner

B.9 Winner Pat Moynihan (08)

David Curran (32) 20pts

23pts