Local Golf Roundup

FIXTURES

GOLF

Dooks Golf Club Results

Mens Club - Winter Medal - 9th & 10th September 2023

Winner Peter Fleming (10) 67 Nett

2nd Muiris Fitzgerald (12) 67 Nett C/B

Next Weekend 16th and 17th September - Golden’s of Kells Fourball

Ladies Club – Audiology Medical Services 9th & 10th September 2023

1st Kerrie Lisa McGillycuddy (33) 47 pts.

2nd Bridget Cahillane (24) 40 pts.

3rd Caitriona Daly (26) 40 pts.

CAT. A: Annita Keane(16) 38 pts.

CAT. B: Deirdre Galvin(24) 39 pts.

CAT. C: Sheila McCarthy(35) 39 pts.

BALLYBUNION

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

4th September-10th September 2023

Men’s Competitions:

Men’s Singles Sponsored by McMunns (GOY)

Old Course Sunday 10th September 2023

1st David M O’Flynn (18) 41 pts

2nd Edmond Healy (1) 40 pts (B9 19)

3rd John Guiney (7) 40 pts (B9 18)

Gross: Peter Sheehan 40 pts

Cat 1 (+5 to 5)

1st Darrenn Enright (3) 38 pts

2nd Senan Carroll (+2) 37 pts

Cat 2 (6 to 12)

1st Philip Beary (11) 39pts

2nd Brendan Daly (12) 38 pts (B9 22)

3rd Michael Casey (12) 38 pts (B9 20 B6 14)

Cat 3 (13 to 18)

1st Brendan McKeon (14) 38 pts

2nd Jonathan Stack (15) 37 pts

3rd Ignatius O’Brien (18) 35 pts

Cat 4 (19 plus)

1st John Nolan (19) 40 pts

2nd Eoin Walsh (21) 39 pts

3rd Keith Browne (19) 37 pts (B9 21)

Fixtures:

Sunday 17th Old Course LA Racing Cup Singles sponsored by John McNamee(GOY)

Ladies Competitions:

BALLYBUNION GOLF CLUB – OLD COURSE

Sponsor: MCG Financial Services

Saturday September 9th 2023 18 HOLES STABLEFORD

Overall 1st Janet Horan (29) 43pts

Overall 2nd Olga Kiely (24) 36pts

Category 1

1st Joan Scanlan (10) 38pts bk9 21pts

2nd Catriona Corrigan (12) 38pts bk 9 20pts

Category 2

1st Maria Lyons (21) 41pts

2nd Anne Kennelly (19) 37pts

Category 3

1st Noirín Lynch (30) 37pts

2nd Catherine Moylan (23) 32pts

Category 4

1st Anne Laverty (36) 37pts

2nd Carolann Coolican (32) 36pts

Seniors Susan Gilmore Kettler (10) 34pts

9 Hole Competition1st Martha Woulfe (21) 19 Pts

Fixtures:

Ladies - Tuesday 18 holes Singles Stableford - Cashen Course

Senior Men Competitions:

Seniors Competition 7th September.

1st. Joe Guerin (21) 29+6 35pts. B5-11.

2nd. Colm O’Callaghan (29) 32+3 35pts. B5-10.

3rd. Patrick Byrnes (32) 32pts.

Gross. Sean Corcoran 23pts.

4th. John Maguire (24) 30+1 31pts. B5-9. B3-6.

5th. Nicholas Hayes (23) 33-2 31pts. B5-9. B3-4.

6th. Noel Morkan (24) 26+5 31pts. B5-7

7th. Brent Williams (42) 25+5 30pts.

8th. Paudie Kindlan (30) 28+1 29pts. B5-13.

9th. Fin Broderick (20) 32-3 29pts. B5-12.

10th. Dan F O’Brien (15) 28+1 29pts. B5-11

V. Tomas J O’Donnell (20) 28pts. B5-11.

S.V. Jerry McAuliffe (24) 30-3 27pts. B5-13.

S.S.V. Michael Barrett (19) 30-2 28pts. B5-12.

Fixtures:

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Mná Sinsir

COMPETITION RESULTS – 8th September, 2023

Three Ball Scramble

Cashen Course

1st Margaret Scannell (2), Aideen O Leary (3),

Patricia Boyle (2) 33nett

MAINE VALLEY

Results of EBS Killarney singles (Golfer of the year)

1st Aidan Spillane (12) 43pts

2nd Jer Joy (14) 42pts

3rd Mike McCarron (22) 41pts

Division 1 (indexes up to 14.6)

Donal Lynch (13) 40pts

Division 2 (indexes 14.7 to 20.1)

Donie Evans (16) 40pts

Division 3 (indexes 20.2 and above)

Bernard Doyle (29) 37pts

Next week we will have the

September medal sponsored by

Temmler Ireland Ltd

ROSS GOLF CLUB

The weekly results from the Ross GC - Gents Club .

Results :-

On Sept 9th and 10th we held a strokeplay competition kindly sponsored by Frank Doran / Safeguard Security

The following were the winners:

1st ... Anthony O Mahony (25) 67

2nd... Damian Greer (21) 68

Best Gross... Mike Brosnan (8) 81

Division 1 1st Niall O'Brien (12) 71

2nd Trevor Nagle (10) 83

Division 2 1st Johnny Brosnan (15) 70

2nd Brian O'Connor (19) 72

Division 3 1st Damian O'Callaghan (29) 70

2nd Gerard Murphy (24) 71

KILLARNEY

SEPTEMBER MONTHLY MEDAL (GOY)

SINGLES STROKEPLAY - Killeen

Sponsored by Daly's Supervalu

Played on Killeen; Saturday 9th & Sunday 10th September 2023

Winner – Donnagh Moynihan 65 (10)

2nd – Jimmie Smith 68 (20)

Best Gross – Simon Gallivan 72 (1)

Category 1: Winner – Bryan English 68 (9), 2nd – Derry McCarthy 71 (8) bk9, 3rd – Peter Walsh 73 (4) bk9

Category 2: Winner – Ted Healy 70 (12) bk9, 2nd – James Lynch 70 (10), 3rd – Mike McAuliffe 71 (12)

Category 3: Winner – Pat Carroll 69 (13), 2nd – Seamus O’Connor 72 (14), 3rd – Denis Cronin 73 (13)

Category 4: Winner – Vincent O’Doherty 69 (30), 2nd – Mark O’Connor 71 (26) bk9, 3rd – Kevin Lucey 71 (24) bk9