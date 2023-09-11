Local Golf Roundup

FIXTURES
GOLF
Dooks Golf Club Results
Mens Club - Winter Medal - 9th & 10th September 2023
Winner Peter Fleming (10) 67 Nett
2nd Muiris Fitzgerald (12) 67 Nett C/B
Next Weekend 16th and 17th September - Golden’s of Kells Fourball
Ladies Club – Audiology Medical Services 9th & 10th September 2023
1st Kerrie Lisa McGillycuddy (33) 47 pts.
2nd Bridget Cahillane (24) 40 pts.
3rd Caitriona Daly (26) 40 pts.
CAT. A: Annita Keane(16) 38 pts.
CAT. B: Deirdre Galvin(24) 39 pts.
CAT. C: Sheila McCarthy(35) 39 pts.
BALLYBUNION
Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results
4th September-10th September 2023
Men’s Competitions:
Men’s Singles Sponsored by McMunns (GOY)
Old Course Sunday 10th September 2023
1st David M O’Flynn (18) 41 pts
2nd Edmond Healy (1) 40 pts (B9 19)
3rd John Guiney (7) 40 pts (B9 18)
Gross: Peter Sheehan 40 pts
Cat 1 (+5 to 5)
1st Darrenn Enright (3) 38 pts
2nd Senan Carroll (+2) 37 pts
Cat 2 (6 to 12)
1st Philip Beary (11) 39pts
2nd Brendan Daly (12) 38 pts (B9 22)
3rd Michael Casey (12) 38 pts (B9 20 B6 14)
Cat 3 (13 to 18)
1st Brendan McKeon (14) 38 pts
2nd Jonathan Stack (15) 37 pts
3rd Ignatius O’Brien (18) 35 pts
Cat 4 (19 plus)
1st John Nolan (19) 40 pts
2nd Eoin Walsh (21) 39 pts
3rd Keith Browne (19) 37 pts (B9 21)
Fixtures:
Sunday 17th Old Course LA Racing Cup Singles sponsored by John McNamee(GOY)
Ladies Competitions:
BALLYBUNION GOLF CLUB – OLD COURSE
Sponsor: MCG Financial Services
Saturday September 9th 2023 18 HOLES STABLEFORD
Overall 1st Janet Horan (29) 43pts
Overall 2nd Olga Kiely (24) 36pts
Category 1
1st Joan Scanlan (10) 38pts bk9 21pts
2nd Catriona Corrigan (12) 38pts bk 9 20pts
Category 2
1st Maria Lyons (21) 41pts
2nd Anne Kennelly (19) 37pts
Category 3
1st Noirín Lynch (30) 37pts
2nd Catherine Moylan (23) 32pts
Category 4
1st Anne Laverty (36) 37pts
2nd Carolann Coolican (32) 36pts
Seniors Susan Gilmore Kettler (10) 34pts
9 Hole Competition1st Martha Woulfe (21) 19 Pts
Fixtures:
Ladies - Tuesday 18 holes Singles Stableford - Cashen Course
Senior Men Competitions:
Seniors Competition 7th September.
1st. Joe Guerin (21) 29+6 35pts. B5-11.
2nd. Colm O’Callaghan (29) 32+3 35pts. B5-10.
3rd. Patrick Byrnes (32) 32pts.
Gross. Sean Corcoran 23pts.
4th. John Maguire (24) 30+1 31pts. B5-9. B3-6.
5th. Nicholas Hayes (23) 33-2 31pts. B5-9. B3-4.
6th. Noel Morkan (24) 26+5 31pts. B5-7
7th. Brent Williams (42) 25+5 30pts.
8th. Paudie Kindlan (30) 28+1 29pts. B5-13.
9th. Fin Broderick (20) 32-3 29pts. B5-12.
10th. Dan F O’Brien (15) 28+1 29pts. B5-11
V. Tomas J O’Donnell (20) 28pts. B5-11.
S.V. Jerry McAuliffe (24) 30-3 27pts. B5-13.
S.S.V. Michael Barrett (19) 30-2 28pts. B5-12.
Fixtures:
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Mná Sinsir
COMPETITION RESULTS – 8th September, 2023
Three Ball Scramble
Cashen Course
1st Margaret Scannell (2), Aideen O Leary (3),
Patricia Boyle (2) 33nett
MAINE VALLEY
Results of EBS Killarney singles (Golfer of the year)
1st Aidan Spillane (12) 43pts
2nd Jer Joy (14) 42pts
3rd Mike McCarron (22) 41pts
Division 1 (indexes up to 14.6)
Donal Lynch (13) 40pts
Division 2 (indexes 14.7 to 20.1)
Donie Evans (16) 40pts
Division 3 (indexes 20.2 and above)
Bernard Doyle (29) 37pts
Next week we will have the
September medal sponsored by
Temmler Ireland Ltd
ROSS GOLF CLUB
The weekly results from the Ross GC - Gents Club .
Results :-
On Sept 9th and 10th we held a strokeplay competition kindly sponsored by Frank Doran / Safeguard Security
The following were the winners:
1st ... Anthony O Mahony (25) 67
2nd... Damian Greer (21) 68
Best Gross... Mike Brosnan (8) 81
Division 1 1st Niall O'Brien (12) 71
2nd Trevor Nagle (10) 83
Division 2 1st Johnny Brosnan (15) 70
2nd Brian O'Connor (19) 72
Division 3 1st Damian O'Callaghan (29) 70
2nd Gerard Murphy (24) 71
KILLARNEY
SEPTEMBER MONTHLY MEDAL (GOY)
SINGLES STROKEPLAY - Killeen
Sponsored by Daly's Supervalu
Played on Killeen; Saturday 9th & Sunday 10th September 2023
Winner – Donnagh Moynihan 65 (10)
2nd – Jimmie Smith 68 (20)
Best Gross – Simon Gallivan 72 (1)
Category 1: Winner – Bryan English 68 (9), 2nd – Derry McCarthy 71 (8) bk9, 3rd – Peter Walsh 73 (4) bk9
Category 2: Winner – Ted Healy 70 (12) bk9, 2nd – James Lynch 70 (10), 3rd – Mike McAuliffe 71 (12)
Category 3: Winner – Pat Carroll 69 (13), 2nd – Seamus O’Connor 72 (14), 3rd – Denis Cronin 73 (13)
Category 4: Winner – Vincent O’Doherty 69 (30), 2nd – Mark O’Connor 71 (26) bk9, 3rd – Kevin Lucey 71 (24) bk9