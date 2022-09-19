Local Golf Results Roundup

Local GOLF
On Sept 17th & 18th we held The Maurice O'Donoghue Memorial Trophy competition sponsored by the Gleneagle Hotel Group .
The winners were :-
1st ...Aidan O'Connor (10) 42
2nd ..Timmy O Donoghue (22) 41.
3rd.. .Daniel Cronin (13) 38.
4th...Shane Bunyan (14) 38
Division 1
1st... Terence Mulcahy 38
2nd... Trevor Nagle 38
Division 2
1st .....Tony Lenihan 38
2nd...Johnny Brosnan 38
Division 3
1st... Mike Gorman 33
2nd... Guttorm Baadsvik 33
+++
CEANN SIBÉAL
Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Lathair Spóirt an Daingin
White Tees
- Larrie Martin (26) 43pts
- Louis Ó Coileáin (22) 41pts
- Evan Hadnett (20) 40pts
- Wayne Hughes (18) 40pts
Yellow Tees
- Johnny Harris (33) 31pts
Ladies
Singles S/Ford-Sponsored by Óstán Cheann Sibéal
- Paula Hayes (39) 41pts
- Winnie O’Sullivan (50) 39pts
- Máire Ní Mhaoileóin (24) 36pts
Front Nine. Eleanor Curran (12) 19pts
Back Nine. Nóirín Uí Shúilleabháin (38) 19pts
9 Hole. Gerlinde Floegel (22) 20pts
Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results
19th September 2022
Men’s Competition:
LA Racing Singles sponsored by John McNamee – Sunday 18th September 22 – Old Course White Tees
1 st Kevin O’Callaghan (12) 43 Pts. (B.9 24)
2 nd Mark O’Brien (20) 43 Pts (B.9 22 - B.6 14 – B.3 - 9)
3 rd John Kinsella (16) 43 Pts. (B9 22 – B.6 14 )
Gross: Peter Sheehan 38 Pts.
Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap)
1 st Rob Flynn (5) 38 Pts.
2 nd Brian Sheehy (5) 37 Pts.
Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap)
1 st Donal Molyneaux (8) 40 Pts
2 nd Kieran Galvin (11) 38 Pts. (B.9 20)
3 rd Sean Corcoran (12) 38 Pts
Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap)
1 st Kevin Enright (18) 40 Pts.
2 nd Rory Mehigan (18) 38 Pts.
3 rd Jerry Kiely (18) 37 Pts.
Category 4, (21+ Handicap)
1 st Ogie Horgan (22) 40pts (B.9 23)
2 nd Mike O’Halloran (28) 40 Pts. (B.9 20)
3 rd Michael D.Farrell (22) 40 Pts.
BALLYBUNION
Sunday 25th September 22 Tom Corridan Memorial Sponsored by Corridon & Healy Families – Old Course
Ladies Competition
Ladies Competition – Tuesday 13th September 2022 – Old Course
1st Deirdre Sheehan (19) 39 Pts
2nd Mary Hickey Keane (28) 33 Pts
3rd Josephine Larkin (15) 32 Pts (B9:15)
Ladies Singles Stableford Sponsored by Listowel Arms Hotel – Saturday 17th September 2022 – Old Course
1st Deirdre Dillane (17) 44 pts
2nd Deirdre Keating (22) 41 pts
Best Gross Margaret McAuliffe (5) 33 Gross Pts
3rd Anne Marie Healy (24) 41 pts
Category 1
1st LC Georgina Keane (12) 39 pts
2nd Anne Marie Carroll (19) 38 pts
Category 2
1st Marie Reen (26) 37 pts
2nd Ann O’Riordan (26) 36 pts
Category 3
1st Tess Noonan (39) 39 pts
2nd Louise Lane (33) 38 pts
Seniors Susan Gilmore Kettler (9) 37 pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 25th September 2022 – Ladies Single Stableford – Cashen Course
Tuesday 27th September 2022 - Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competition– Thursday 15th September 2022 – Cashen Course
1st.John Maguire (23) 41-1 40pts.
2nd.Declan Lovett (20) 35+4 39pts.
3rd.Jerry Costello (32) 37-2 35pts.
Gross. Sean Corcoran 24pts.
4th. Thomas Curtin (19) 33+1 34pts.
5th.Michael Joyce (29) 32+1 33pts. B5-13.
6th. Milie Costello (22) 33pts. B5-1
7th.Noel Lynch (25) 32+1 33pts. B5-9. B1-3
8th. Jerry O’Connor (24) 33pts. B5-9. B1-2.
9th.Maurice McAuliffe (18) 29+3 32pts.
10th.Brendan O’Callaghan (21) 29+2 31pts. B5-11.
V.Michael Jones (24) 26+4 30pts. B5-12.
S.V.Jerry Galvin (20) 26+2 28pts. B5-10.
S.S.V.Dominic Moriarty (26) 32-1 31pts. B5-11.
Fixtures:
Thursday 22th September 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competition:
Senior Ladies Competition– Friday 16th September 2022 – Cashen Course
1st Eithne O’Keeffe (19),Norma Browne (23) Muireann O’Sullivan (25) 32pts
2nd Marjorie Morkan (13), Patricia Boyle (17), Nuala Lynch (19) 25pts
3rd Loyola O’Sullivan (17), Rose Molyneaux (21), Mary O’Sullivan (27) 22pts
Fixtures:
Friday 23rd September 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
+++
Kenmare GC Results for the Week Ending 18/9/2022
Ladies Mary O’Reilly Cup
1st Nora May Harrington (35) 43 pts
2nd Noreen Crowley (21) 40 pts
Best Gross Angela Brosnan (5) 19 pts
3rd Eleanor Connor Scarteen (41) 40 pts
Mixed Friday Mulcahy’s Open Qualifier
1st - Philip Kennedy (V) (10) - 42 points
2nd - Henk Bons (5) - 40 points
3rd - Gearoid Fennessy (18) - 39 points
Mens Super Valu Kenmare September Monthly Medal
1st - Denis Murphy (84 - 24 net 60)
2nd - Micheal Munnelly (95 - 28 net 67)
3rd - John Maye (79 - 11 net 68)
Best gross - Philip Duggan (2) - 74
Thursday Autumn Gold
Winner John Sheppard 21 Pts.
+++
Dooks Golf Club Results
Mens Club - Audiology Medical Services Fourball
17th and 18th September 2022
Winner Brendan Foley (17) & Joe Long (14) 46 pts C/B
2nd Edward Deniels (6) & Yves Deniels (17) 46 pts
3rd Seán Roche (16) & Ray Riordan (6) 45pts
70 pairs Played
Next Weekend 25th September 2022
MackNeill Tarmacadam - Tralee Exchange Singles - White Markers – Stableford
**********************
Dooks Golf Club Ladies Club
17th & 18th September – Grove Lodge 18 Hole Competition
1st Brenda Brick (32) 39pts
2nd Tracy Eakin (1) 39pts
3rd Rosie Lane (14) 38pts
Cat A Catherine Doyle (14) 36pts
Cat B Betty Griffin (25) 34pts
Cat C Phil-Anne Foley (40) 38pts
+++
BALLYHEIGUE
Sunday we had an 18 Hole V Par competition
1st Danny Casey (8) 5 up
2nd Maurice Egan (23) 4 up
3rd Eamon Whelan (27) 4 up
Div 1 Murice McElligott (10) 2 up
Div 2 Thady Coughlan (23) 3 up
Div 3 Edmond Harty (26) 4 up
Next weekend is an 18 Hole Single Strokeplay competition.
The top 5 in the Golfer of the Year with 2 weeks to go is
1 Earl McMahon 122
2 Denis O'Regan 109
3 Pat Dillane 106
3 Colm Griffin 106
5 Enda O'Halloran 96
+++
Killarney
Very kindly sponsored by Truffle Honey
Competition on Saturday/Sunday 17/18th September on Killeen
1st Ann O Keefe 42pts (21)
2nd Marian O leary 41pts (27)
BG Margaret Campion 31pts (11)
3rd Fidelma O Connor 40pts (11)
4th Christine Carroll 40pt (13)
5th Ursula Desmond 39pts (15)
6th Anne Duggan 37pts (13)
Next weeks competition is sponsored by Liebherr single stroke on Mahony’s Point
+++
TRALEE
President Michael Barrett Prize - Results
- Seamus Macgearailt 44 pts
- Eamon O Sullivan 43 pts
- Conor Kavanagh 42 pts
- Jason Daly 41 pts
- Donagh Shanahan 41 pts
- Thomas E Dowling 40 pts
- Kevin Lucey 40 pts
Gross Gerard Deegan 39 pts
Div 1. Joseph Roche 39 pts
Div 2. Daniel O Loughlin 39 pts
Div 3 James Kelleher 39 pts
Div 4. Billy Naughton 39 pts
Best Sat Joe Rogers 39pt
Best Sun Ger Mc Namara 38 pts
Front 9 Brian O Loughlin
Back 9 Kenneth Feeley
Past President Conor Stack
Seniors Michael Brosnan
Student Roan Grattan
9 hole Billy Myles
Guest Denis O Sullivan
Fixtures Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th MC 13 (Exchange with Dooks) sponsored by CC’s Dry cleaners
Ladies results
Wednesday 14th September 18 holes singles
1st Annette mc Auliffe 37pts
2nd Kay mc Namara 37pts
3rd Sharon Cahill 36pts
Fixtures :
Wednesday 21st 18 holes singles sponsored by Seamus O Sullivan Butchers
Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th Exchange with Dooks MC 12 sponsored by the Grand hotel
Wednesday 28th Play in Pink foursomes