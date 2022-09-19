Local Golf Results Roundup

Local GOLF

On Sept 17th & 18th we held The Maurice O'Donoghue Memorial Trophy competition sponsored by the Gleneagle Hotel Group .

The winners were :-

Advertisement

1st ...Aidan O'Connor (10) 42

2nd ..Timmy O Donoghue (22) 41.

3rd.. .Daniel Cronin (13) 38.

Advertisement

4th...Shane Bunyan (14) 38

Division 1

Advertisement

1st... Terence Mulcahy 38

2nd... Trevor Nagle 38

Division 2

Advertisement

1st .....Tony Lenihan 38

2nd...Johnny Brosnan 38

Division 3

Advertisement

1st... Mike Gorman 33

2nd... Guttorm Baadsvik 33

+++

CEANN SIBÉAL

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Lathair Spóirt an Daingin

White Tees

Larrie Martin (26) 43pts Louis Ó Coileáin (22) 41pts Evan Hadnett (20) 40pts Wayne Hughes (18) 40pts

Yellow Tees

Johnny Harris (33) 31pts

Ladies

Singles S/Ford-Sponsored by Óstán Cheann Sibéal

Paula Hayes (39) 41pts Winnie O’Sullivan (50) 39pts Máire Ní Mhaoileóin (24) 36pts

Front Nine. Eleanor Curran (12) 19pts

Back Nine. Nóirín Uí Shúilleabháin (38) 19pts

9 Hole. Gerlinde Floegel (22) 20pts

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

19th September 2022

Men’s Competition:

LA Racing Singles sponsored by John McNamee – Sunday 18th September 22 – Old Course White Tees

1 st Kevin O’Callaghan (12) 43 Pts. (B.9 24)

2 nd Mark O’Brien (20) 43 Pts (B.9 22 - B.6 14 – B.3 - 9)

3 rd John Kinsella (16) 43 Pts. (B9 22 – B.6 14 )

Gross: Peter Sheehan 38 Pts.

Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap)

1 st Rob Flynn (5) 38 Pts.

2 nd Brian Sheehy (5) 37 Pts.

Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap)

1 st Donal Molyneaux (8) 40 Pts

2 nd Kieran Galvin (11) 38 Pts. (B.9 20)

3 rd Sean Corcoran (12) 38 Pts

Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap)

1 st Kevin Enright (18) 40 Pts.

2 nd Rory Mehigan (18) 38 Pts.

3 rd Jerry Kiely (18) 37 Pts.

Category 4, (21+ Handicap)

1 st Ogie Horgan (22) 40pts (B.9 23)

2 nd Mike O’Halloran (28) 40 Pts. (B.9 20)

3 rd Michael D.Farrell (22) 40 Pts.

BALLYBUNION

Sunday 25th September 22 Tom Corridan Memorial Sponsored by Corridon & Healy Families – Old Course

Ladies Competition

Ladies Competition – Tuesday 13th September 2022 – Old Course

1st Deirdre Sheehan (19) 39 Pts

2nd Mary Hickey Keane (28) 33 Pts

3rd Josephine Larkin (15) 32 Pts (B9:15)

Ladies Singles Stableford Sponsored by Listowel Arms Hotel – Saturday 17th September 2022 – Old Course

1st Deirdre Dillane (17) 44 pts

2nd Deirdre Keating (22) 41 pts

Best Gross Margaret McAuliffe (5) 33 Gross Pts

3rd Anne Marie Healy (24) 41 pts

Category 1

1st LC Georgina Keane (12) 39 pts

2nd Anne Marie Carroll (19) 38 pts

Category 2

1st Marie Reen (26) 37 pts

2nd Ann O’Riordan (26) 36 pts

Category 3

1st Tess Noonan (39) 39 pts

2nd Louise Lane (33) 38 pts

Seniors Susan Gilmore Kettler (9) 37 pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 25th September 2022 – Ladies Single Stableford – Cashen Course

Tuesday 27th September 2022 - Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competition– Thursday 15th September 2022 – Cashen Course

1st.John Maguire (23) 41-1 40pts.

2nd.Declan Lovett (20) 35+4 39pts.

3rd.Jerry Costello (32) 37-2 35pts.

Gross. Sean Corcoran 24pts.

4th. Thomas Curtin (19) 33+1 34pts.

5th.Michael Joyce (29) 32+1 33pts. B5-13.

6th. Milie Costello (22) 33pts. B5-1

7th.Noel Lynch (25) 32+1 33pts. B5-9. B1-3

8th. Jerry O’Connor (24) 33pts. B5-9. B1-2.

9th.Maurice McAuliffe (18) 29+3 32pts.

10th.Brendan O’Callaghan (21) 29+2 31pts. B5-11.

V.Michael Jones (24) 26+4 30pts. B5-12.

S.V.Jerry Galvin (20) 26+2 28pts. B5-10.

S.S.V.Dominic Moriarty (26) 32-1 31pts. B5-11.

Fixtures:

Thursday 22th September 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competition:

Senior Ladies Competition– Friday 16th September 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Eithne O’Keeffe (19),Norma Browne (23) Muireann O’Sullivan (25) 32pts

2nd Marjorie Morkan (13), Patricia Boyle (17), Nuala Lynch (19) 25pts

3rd Loyola O’Sullivan (17), Rose Molyneaux (21), Mary O’Sullivan (27) 22pts

Fixtures:

Friday 23rd September 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

+++

Kenmare GC Results for the Week Ending 18/9/2022

Ladies Mary O’Reilly Cup

1st Nora May Harrington (35) 43 pts

2nd Noreen Crowley (21) 40 pts

Best Gross Angela Brosnan (5) 19 pts

3rd Eleanor Connor Scarteen (41) 40 pts

Mixed Friday Mulcahy’s Open Qualifier

1st - Philip Kennedy (V) (10) - 42 points

2nd - Henk Bons (5) - 40 points

3rd - Gearoid Fennessy (18) - 39 points

Mens Super Valu Kenmare September Monthly Medal

1st - Denis Murphy (84 - 24 net 60)

2nd - Micheal Munnelly (95 - 28 net 67)

3rd - John Maye (79 - 11 net 68)

Best gross - Philip Duggan (2) - 74

Thursday Autumn Gold

Winner John Sheppard 21 Pts.

+++

Dooks Golf Club Results

Mens Club - Audiology Medical Services Fourball

17th and 18th September 2022

Winner Brendan Foley (17) & Joe Long (14) 46 pts C/B

2nd Edward Deniels (6) & Yves Deniels (17) 46 pts

3rd Seán Roche (16) & Ray Riordan (6) 45pts

70 pairs Played

Next Weekend 25th September 2022

MackNeill Tarmacadam - Tralee Exchange Singles - White Markers – Stableford

**********************

Dooks Golf Club Ladies Club

17th & 18th September – Grove Lodge 18 Hole Competition

1st Brenda Brick (32) 39pts

2nd Tracy Eakin (1) 39pts

3rd Rosie Lane (14) 38pts

Cat A Catherine Doyle (14) 36pts

Cat B Betty Griffin (25) 34pts

Cat C Phil-Anne Foley (40) 38pts

+++

BALLYHEIGUE

Sunday we had an 18 Hole V Par competition

1st Danny Casey (8) 5 up

2nd Maurice Egan (23) 4 up

3rd Eamon Whelan (27) 4 up

Div 1 Murice McElligott (10) 2 up

Div 2 Thady Coughlan (23) 3 up

Div 3 Edmond Harty (26) 4 up

Next weekend is an 18 Hole Single Strokeplay competition.

The top 5 in the Golfer of the Year with 2 weeks to go is

1 Earl McMahon 122

2 Denis O'Regan 109

3 Pat Dillane 106

3 Colm Griffin 106

5 Enda O'Halloran 96

+++

Killarney

Very kindly sponsored by Truffle Honey

Competition on Saturday/Sunday 17/18th September on Killeen

1st Ann O Keefe 42pts (21)

2nd Marian O leary 41pts (27)

BG Margaret Campion 31pts (11)

3rd Fidelma O Connor 40pts (11)

4th Christine Carroll 40pt (13)

5th Ursula Desmond 39pts (15)

6th Anne Duggan 37pts (13)

Next weeks competition is sponsored by Liebherr single stroke on Mahony’s Point

+++

TRALEE

President Michael Barrett Prize - Results

Seamus Macgearailt 44 pts Eamon O Sullivan 43 pts Conor Kavanagh 42 pts Jason Daly 41 pts Donagh Shanahan 41 pts Thomas E Dowling 40 pts Kevin Lucey 40 pts

Gross Gerard Deegan 39 pts

Div 1. Joseph Roche 39 pts

Div 2. Daniel O Loughlin 39 pts

Div 3 James Kelleher 39 pts

Div 4. Billy Naughton 39 pts

Best Sat Joe Rogers 39pt

Best Sun Ger Mc Namara 38 pts

Front 9 Brian O Loughlin

Back 9 Kenneth Feeley

Past President Conor Stack

Seniors Michael Brosnan

Student Roan Grattan

9 hole Billy Myles

Guest Denis O Sullivan

Fixtures Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th MC 13 (Exchange with Dooks) sponsored by CC’s Dry cleaners

Ladies results

Wednesday 14th September 18 holes singles

1st Annette mc Auliffe 37pts

2nd Kay mc Namara 37pts

3rd Sharon Cahill 36pts

Fixtures :

Wednesday 21st 18 holes singles sponsored by Seamus O Sullivan Butchers

Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th Exchange with Dooks MC 12 sponsored by the Grand hotel

Wednesday 28th Play in Pink foursomes