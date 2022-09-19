Advertisement
Local Golf Results Roundup

Sep 19, 2022 13:09 By brendan
Local Golf Results Roundup
Local GOLF

On  Sept  17th & 18th we held The Maurice O'Donoghue Memorial Trophy competition sponsored by the Gleneagle Hotel Group .

The winners were :-

1st ...Aidan O'Connor  (10) 42

2nd ..Timmy O Donoghue (22) 41.

3rd.. .Daniel Cronin  (13) 38.

4th...Shane Bunyan (14) 38

 

Division 1

1st...  Terence Mulcahy 38

2nd... Trevor Nagle  38

Division  2

1st .....Tony Lenihan   38

2nd...Johnny Brosnan   38

Division  3

1st... Mike Gorman 33

2nd... Guttorm Baadsvik 33

+++

CEANN SIBÉAL

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Lathair Spóirt an Daingin

White Tees

  1. Larrie Martin (26) 43pts
  2. Louis Ó Coileáin (22) 41pts
  3. Evan Hadnett (20) 40pts
  4. Wayne Hughes (18) 40pts

 

Yellow Tees

  1. Johnny Harris (33) 31pts

 

Ladies

Singles S/Ford-Sponsored by Óstán Cheann Sibéal

  1. Paula Hayes (39) 41pts
  2. Winnie O’Sullivan (50) 39pts
  3. Máire Ní Mhaoileóin (24) 36pts

Front Nine. Eleanor Curran (12) 19pts

Back Nine. Nóirín Uí Shúilleabháin (38) 19pts

9 Hole. Gerlinde Floegel (22) 20pts

 

 

 

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

19th September 2022

 

Men’s Competition:

LA Racing Singles sponsored by John McNamee – Sunday 18th September 22 – Old Course White Tees

1 st         Kevin O’Callaghan (12)                   43 Pts. (B.9 24)

2 nd        Mark O’Brien (20)                            43 Pts   (B.9 22 - B.6 14 – B.3 - 9)

3 rd        John Kinsella (16)                             43 Pts.  (B9 22 – B.6 14 )

 

Gross:  Peter Sheehan                                  38 Pts.

Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap)

1 st          Rob Flynn (5)                                    38 Pts.

2 nd       Brian Sheehy (5)                             37 Pts.

Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap)

1 st       Donal Molyneaux (8)                      40 Pts

2 nd       Kieran Galvin (11)                           38 Pts. (B.9 20)

3 rd       Sean Corcoran (12)                         38 Pts

Category  3, (13 to 20 handicap)

1 st       Kevin Enright (18)                            40 Pts.

2 nd         Rory Mehigan  (18)                          38 Pts.

3 rd       Jerry Kiely  (18)                                 37 Pts.

Category 4,  (21+ Handicap)

1 st       Ogie Horgan (22)                                40pts (B.9 23)

2 nd       Mike O’Halloran (28)                        40 Pts. (B.9 20)

3 rd       Michael D.Farrell (22)                       40 Pts.

 

BALLYBUNION

Sunday 25th September 22 Tom Corridan Memorial Sponsored by Corridon & Healy Families – Old Course

Ladies Competition

Ladies Competition – Tuesday 13th September 2022 – Old Course

1st                   Deirdre Sheehan (19)              39 Pts

2nd                  Mary Hickey Keane (28)          33 Pts

3rd                   Josephine Larkin (15)              32 Pts (B9:15)

 

Ladies Singles Stableford Sponsored by Listowel Arms Hotel – Saturday 17th September 2022 – Old Course

1st                   Deirdre Dillane (17)                            44 pts

2nd                  Deirdre Keating (22)                           41 pts

 

Best Gross Margaret McAuliffe (5)                33 Gross Pts

 

3rd                   Anne Marie Healy (24)                       41 pts

Category 1

1st                   LC Georgina Keane (12)                      39 pts

2nd                  Anne Marie Carroll (19)                     38 pts

Category 2

1st                   Marie Reen (26)                                              37 pts

2nd                  Ann O’Riordan (26)                             36 pts

Category 3

1st                   Tess Noonan (39)                                39 pts

2nd                  Louise Lane (33)                                  38 pts

Seniors Susan Gilmore Kettler (9)                    37 pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 25th September 2022 – Ladies Single Stableford – Cashen Course

Tuesday 27th September 2022 - Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

 

Senior Men’s Competition– Thursday 15th September 2022 – Cashen Course

1st.John Maguire (23)                            41-1                       40pts.

2nd.Declan Lovett  (20)                         35+4                       39pts.

3rd.Jerry Costello (32)                           37-2                       35pts.

Gross. Sean Corcoran                                                           24pts.

4th. Thomas Curtin (19)                        33+1                       34pts.

5th.Michael Joyce (29)                           32+1                       33pts.  B5-13.

6th. Milie Costello (22)                                                           33pts.  B5-1

7th.Noel Lynch (25)                              32+1                          33pts.  B5-9.  B1-3

8th. Jerry O’Connor (24)                                                       33pts.  B5-9.  B1-2.

9th.Maurice McAuliffe (18)                 29+3                          32pts.

10th.Brendan O’Callaghan (21)          29+2                           31pts. B5-11.

V.Michael Jones (24)                             26+4                          30pts.  B5-12.

S.V.Jerry Galvin (20)                              26+2                        28pts.           B5-10.

S.S.V.Dominic Moriarty (26)               32-1                            31pts.          B5-11.

 

Fixtures:

Thursday 22th September 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competition:

Senior Ladies Competition– Friday 16th September 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Eithne O’Keeffe (19),Norma Browne (23) Muireann O’Sullivan (25) 32pts

2nd Marjorie Morkan (13), Patricia Boyle (17), Nuala Lynch (19) 25pts

3rd Loyola O’Sullivan (17), Rose Molyneaux (21), Mary O’Sullivan (27) 22pts

Fixtures:

Friday 23rd September 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

+++

Kenmare GC Results for the Week Ending 18/9/2022

Ladies Mary O’Reilly Cup

1st   Nora May Harrington (35)  43 pts

2nd  Noreen Crowley (21)  40 pts

Best Gross  Angela Brosnan (5) 19 pts

3rd  Eleanor Connor Scarteen (41) 40 pts

 

Mixed Friday Mulcahy’s Open Qualifier

1st - Philip Kennedy (V) (10) - 42 points

2nd - Henk Bons (5) - 40 points

3rd - Gearoid Fennessy (18) - 39 points

 

Mens  Super Valu Kenmare September Monthly Medal

1st - Denis Murphy (84 - 24 net 60)

2nd - Micheal Munnelly (95 - 28 net 67)

3rd - John Maye (79 - 11 net 68)

Best gross - Philip Duggan (2) - 74

 

Thursday Autumn Gold

Winner John Sheppard 21 Pts.

+++

Dooks Golf Club Results

Mens Club - Audiology Medical Services Fourball

 

17th and 18th September 2022

Winner Brendan Foley (17) & Joe Long (14) 46 pts C/B

2nd       Edward Deniels (6) & Yves Deniels (17) 46 pts

3rd     Seán Roche (16) & Ray Riordan   (6)       45pts

 

70 pairs Played

Next Weekend 25th September 2022

MackNeill Tarmacadam - Tralee Exchange Singles - White Markers – Stableford

**********************

Dooks Golf Club Ladies Club

17th & 18th September – Grove Lodge 18 Hole Competition

1st Brenda Brick (32)  39pts

2nd Tracy Eakin   (1)    39pts

3rd  Rosie Lane    (14)  38pts

 

Cat A Catherine Doyle (14)  36pts

Cat B Betty Griffin (25)  34pts

Cat C Phil-Anne Foley (40) 38pts

+++

BALLYHEIGUE

Sunday we had an 18 Hole V Par competition

1st Danny Casey (8) 5 up

2nd Maurice Egan (23) 4 up

3rd Eamon Whelan (27) 4 up

Div 1 Murice McElligott (10) 2 up

Div 2 Thady Coughlan (23) 3 up

Div 3 Edmond Harty (26) 4 up

 

Next weekend is an 18 Hole Single Strokeplay competition.

 

The top 5 in the Golfer of the Year with 2 weeks to go is

1 Earl McMahon 122

2 Denis O'Regan 109

3 Pat Dillane 106

3 Colm Griffin 106

5 Enda O'Halloran 96

+++

Killarney

Very kindly sponsored by Truffle Honey

Competition on Saturday/Sunday 17/18th September on Killeen

1st Ann O Keefe 42pts (21)

2nd Marian O leary 41pts (27)

BG Margaret Campion 31pts (11)

3rd Fidelma O Connor 40pts (11)

4th Christine Carroll 40pt (13)

5th Ursula Desmond 39pts (15)

6th Anne Duggan 37pts (13)

 

Next weeks competition is sponsored by Liebherr single stroke on Mahony’s Point

+++

TRALEE

President Michael Barrett Prize - Results

  1. Seamus Macgearailt 44 pts
  2. Eamon O Sullivan 43 pts
  3. Conor Kavanagh 42 pts
  4. Jason Daly 41 pts
  5. Donagh Shanahan 41 pts
  6. Thomas E Dowling 40 pts
  7. Kevin Lucey 40 pts

Gross Gerard Deegan 39 pts

Div 1. Joseph Roche 39 pts

Div 2. Daniel O Loughlin 39 pts

Div 3 James Kelleher 39 pts

Div 4. Billy Naughton 39 pts

Best Sat Joe Rogers 39pt

Best Sun Ger Mc Namara 38 pts

Front 9 Brian O Loughlin

Back 9 Kenneth Feeley

Past President Conor Stack

Seniors Michael Brosnan

Student Roan Grattan

9 hole Billy Myles

Guest Denis O Sullivan

 

Fixtures  Saturday 24th  and Sunday 25th MC  13  (Exchange with Dooks) sponsored by  CC’s Dry cleaners

 

Ladies results

Wednesday  14th September  18 holes singles

1st Annette mc Auliffe  37pts

2nd Kay mc Namara 37pts

3rd Sharon Cahill 36pts

 

Fixtures :

Wednesday   21st  18 holes singles sponsored by Seamus O Sullivan Butchers

Saturday 23rd  and Sunday 24th  Exchange with Dooks MC  12 sponsored by the Grand hotel

Wednesday 28th Play in Pink foursomes

 

 

Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected]
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

