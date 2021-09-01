Local GAA Results & Fixtures

GAELIC GAMES
The Keane SuperValu Minor Football League Semi-Finals and Finals took place last night.
Keanes SuperValu Keanes SuperValu Minor Football League Division 2
Tue, 31 Aug,
(Round: Final), Ardfert Football Club 6-11 Dr. Crokes 0-13
+++
The Kelliher's Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15 football competition continues this evening,
All games have a 7pm throw in unless otherwise stated.
Division 1 Semi-Final:
Laune Rangers host Ardfert.
Division 2:
Milltown/Castlemaine entertain Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane.
Castleisland Desmonds play Laune Rangers.
Division 3:
Ballymacelligott meet Kerins O’Rahillys.
Castlegregory welcome Na Gaeil.
Division 4:
Annascual/Lispole are up against Austin Stacks.
St Pats Blennerville host Ballymacelligott.
+++
East Region Coiste na nÓg U15 Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
Wednesday 1/9 at 6.45pm Killarney Legion V Spa
At Direen