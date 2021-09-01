Local GAA Results & Fixtures

GAELIC GAMES

The Keane SuperValu Minor Football League Semi-Finals and Finals took place last night.

Keanes SuperValu Keanes SuperValu Minor Football League Division 2

Tue, 31 Aug,

(Round: Final), Ardfert Football Club 6-11 Dr. Crokes 0-13

+++

The Kelliher's Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15 football competition continues this evening,

All games have a 7pm throw in unless otherwise stated.

Division 1 Semi-Final:

Laune Rangers host Ardfert.

Advertisement

Division 2:

Milltown/Castlemaine entertain Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane.

Castleisland Desmonds play Laune Rangers.

Division 3:

Ballymacelligott meet Kerins O’Rahillys.

Castlegregory welcome Na Gaeil.

Division 4:

Annascual/Lispole are up against Austin Stacks.

St Pats Blennerville host Ballymacelligott.

+++

East Region Coiste na nÓg U15 Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney

Advertisement

Wednesday 1/9 at 6.45pm Killarney Legion V Spa

At Direen