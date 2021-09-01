Advertisement
Sport

Local GAA Results & Fixtures

Sep 1, 2021 13:09 By brendan
Local GAA Results & Fixtures Local GAA Results & Fixtures
Share this article

GAELIC GAMES
The Keane SuperValu Minor Football League Semi-Finals and Finals took place last night.

Keanes SuperValu Keanes SuperValu Minor Football League Division 2
Tue, 31 Aug,
(Round: Final), Ardfert Football Club 6-11 Dr. Crokes 0-13

+++
The Kelliher's Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15 football competition continues this evening,
All games have a 7pm throw in unless otherwise stated.
Division 1 Semi-Final:
Laune Rangers host Ardfert.

Advertisement

Division 2:
Milltown/Castlemaine entertain Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane.
Castleisland Desmonds play Laune Rangers.

Division 3:
Ballymacelligott meet Kerins O’Rahillys.
Castlegregory welcome Na Gaeil.

Division 4:
Annascual/Lispole are up against Austin Stacks.
St Pats Blennerville host Ballymacelligott.
+++
East Region Coiste na nÓg U15 Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney

Advertisement

Wednesday 1/9 at 6.45pm Killarney Legion V Spa
At Direen

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus