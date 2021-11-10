Local GAA Results

Corn Sheain Ui Mhaolomhnaigh (19 D F)
Round 1 A - 10-11-2021 (Wed)
Colaiste Ide agus Iosef, Abbeyfeale 3-25 V St Josephs Ballybunion 0-17
Round 1 B - 10-11-2021 (Wed)
Gaelcholaiste Chiarrai 4-14 V Iver Sceine Kenmare 4-5
Corn an Bhrathair Cholim Taft (15 A F)
Final - 10-11-2021 (Wed)
Tralee CBS 0-20 V St. Flannans College Ennis 4-6
Corn Eamainn Ui Dhonnchu (15 B F)
Quarter Final C - 10-11-2021 (Wed)
St Michaels Listowel 4-16 V Causeway Comprehensive School 4-9
Corn Eamainn Ui Mhairtin 15 C F
Quarter Final B - 10-11-2021 (Wed)
Iver Sceine Kenmare 1-11 V St Pats Castleisland 8-12
15 E Football
Quarter Final A - 10-11-2021 (Wed)
Castleisland Community College 2-6 V Mungret Community College 2-9