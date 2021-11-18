Local GAA Fixtures

Radio Kerry will also have live coverage of the Junior Premier Football Championship Final

Gneeveguilla face Skelligs Rangers this Saturday at 2 o’clock in Fitzgerald Stadium.

Tune in to Radio Kerry Saturday Sports for live coverage.

South Kerry Minor championship

Sat Nov.20 at 2pm in Dromid.

Dromid/ Waterville v Sneem /Derrynane/Templenoe Tuosist

Sun Nov 21st at 11am in Foilmore.

St Michaels/ Foilmore v Skellig Rangers /Valentia

South Kerry Senior championship

Sun Nov 21st at 2pm in Caherciveen

Renard v St.Michaels/ Foilmore .

