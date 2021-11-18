Local GAA Fixtures

Radio Kerry will also have live coverage of the Junior Premier Football Championship Final
Gneeveguilla face Skelligs Rangers this Saturday at 2 o’clock in Fitzgerald Stadium.
Tune in to Radio Kerry Saturday Sports for live coverage.
+++
South Kerry Minor championship
Sat Nov.20 at 2pm in Dromid.
Dromid/ Waterville v Sneem /Derrynane/Templenoe Tuosist
Advertisement
Sun Nov 21st at 11am in Foilmore.
St Michaels/ Foilmore v Skellig Rangers /Valentia
+++
South Kerry Senior championship
Sun Nov 21st at 2pm in Caherciveen
Renard v St.Michaels/ Foilmore .
+++